Hawaii Five-O ends after 10 seasons

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After 10 seasons, CBS is cancelling the remake of Hawaii Five-O. The original series starring Jack Lord ran for 12 seasons.

The remake of Five-O has been good for the state’s film industry providing hundreds of jobs over the years including mostly bit roles for local actors.

Despite moderate success, the remake never achieved the ratings of the original series.

The remake will end its run on April 3 with a two-hour series finale.