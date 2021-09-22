Hawaii Five-O and Samoan-American actor Al Harrington dies at age 85

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii lost a star on Tuesday when Samoan-American actor Al Harrington died.

Harrington passed away on Sept. 21 with his wife, Rosa, by his side.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Al was truly a gift from God. A noble, compassionate, patient and gentle man with a witty sense of humor and a larger-than-life laugh that will echo in my heart until we are reunited. He was generous, quick to forgive, a hard worker, a provider and always ready to talk-story. He loved his community and even more, his culture. It was his greatest honor to represent his people on-screen, and to serve them off-screen. To know him was to feel seen, loved, safe and welcomed. As an Icon for Hawai’i, our islands and her people are mourning his loss,” Rosa said in a statement.

During his acting career, Harrington played the detective character, Ben in “Hawaii Five-O” from 1968-1980. Later in his career he was cast in the reboot of the show, playing Mamo Kahike, a role he played from 2011-2018. Most recently, Harrington played Uncle John in 2021’s “Doogie Kamealoha MD.”

Harrington also appeared in many other shows, including “Magnum, PI,” “Scrubs,” and “The Jeffersons.” He also appeared in the film “Forrest Gump.”

Harrington’s agent of many years, Gregory David Mayo, called the late actor a close friend and mentor.

“Admiration, respect, humor, peace, and joy are those attributes that one can ascribe to Al Harrington. Truly a special child of God,” Mayo said in a statement.