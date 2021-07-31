Hawaii firefighters battling brush fire; Over 10,000 acres burned

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters from the Hawaii Fire Department are battling a brush fire in the Hamakua District that has consumed over 10,000 acres as of Saturday, July 31.
Officials with the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said the fire is located mauka of Highway 190 and north of Old Saddle Road.
Residents and motorists may experience poor air quality and visibility due to smoke in the area, officials said. There were no evacuations or road closures as of 3:48 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone with respiratory illnesses is advised to stay indoors or consider getting out of the area, according to Civil Defense officials.