Hawaii fire officials investigating cause of structure fire in Volcano

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire officials on Hawaii Island are investigating the cause of a structure fire that started around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, and caused the collapse of a wooden structure in the Volcano area.

Fire officials said, the one-story wooden structure on Elepaio Road was approximately 20 feet long by 20 feet wide and had an iron roof.

The building was not occupied and empty of contents, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department. No injuries were reported in the blaze.

Fire units first arrived at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday and reported the fire was under control around 6:17 p.m.

The blaze was fully extinguished by 7:05 p.m., according to fire officials.

Officials said, 100% of the structure was damaged by the fire and damage is estimated at $10,000.

The investigation is ongoing.