Hawaii fire crews say Paauilo brush fire 90% contained

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brush fire that broke out in the Hamakua area on Friday, June 4, is 90% contained as of Saturday, June 5, according to Hawaii County fire officials.

Flames broke out Friday afternoon between the 35 and 36 mile markers near Paauilo.

Firefighters worked through Friday night to stop the blaze from spreading. Crews will continue to monitor the area for the next several days due to dry brush, although the fire has mostly been contained.

Highway 19 was temporarily closed as a result of the fire on Friday.

A total of 1,400 acres have burned, Hawaii firefighters said. The cause of the brush fire is under investigation.