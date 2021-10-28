Hawai’i fines U.S. Navy $325K for fuel storage facility violations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State Department of Health (DOH) has recently issued a notice of violation to the U.S. Navy.

The DOH said the notice is related to the operation and maintenance of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

According to DOH, a routine inspection from Sept. 28 through Oct. 9 of last year, found numerous violations totaling more than $325,000 in penalties. The Navy has 20 days to contest the notice.

In a statement, the Navy said they just received the notice yesterday, with no prior communication on possible violations. And they’re currently viewing the notice.