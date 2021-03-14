Hawai’i films stream on The Criterion Channel

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Seven Hawai’i filmmakers will have their films streamed on The Criterion Channel starting March 16, 2021.

They are part of the “Hawai’i Shorts” section.

Doris Duke Theatre programmer Taylour Chang chose the film makers.

The film makers are:

Writer/director Mitchel Viernes with “Kālewa”

Writer/director Bryson Chun with “Other People”

Writer/director Christopher Kahunahana with “Lāhainā Noon”

Director Alexander Bocchieri with “The Pit Where We Were Born”

Director Justyn Ah Chong, writer Kamakaniokaaina Paikai with “Down on the Sidewalk in Waikīkī”

Some of the filmmakers showcased participated in the ʻOHINA LABS workshops which started in 2017. The workshops were offered free for selected filmmakers to develop their short screenplays with guidance from industry professionals.

The films are available at least until the end of March on The Criterion Channel at www.criterionchannel.com.

The Criterion Channel streaming service started in April 2019 by The Criterion Collection, which has a library of vintage and modern films.

Correction: In an earlier version of this story the directors names for “Lāhainā Noon” and “Down on the Sidewalk in Waikīkī” incorrect. The story has been corrected.