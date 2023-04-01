HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local fifth grader made his Broadway debut on Friday night.

Nine-year-old Milo Maharlika took the stage as the young Gavroche with the cast of the national Broadway tour of Les Misérables.

He’s the first Filipino American or Asian American and Pacific Islander actor to play this role in the United States theater market. The role has always been traditionally given to caucasian actors.

Milo Maharlika, on left, with cast members shortly before his Broadway debut on Friday night, March 31, 2023 for the national broadway tour of Les Misérables. Maharlika took the stage as the young Gavroche. Milo Maharlika with celebratory lei after his Broadway debut on Friday night, March 31, 2023 for the national broadway tour of Les Misérables. Maharlika took the stage as the young Gavroche.

While Maharlika has already appeared in TV shows and commercials, this is his first broadway role.

He will perform in 12 cities across the U.S. over the next six months starting tonight in North Carolina.

To see what else Maharlika is up to, click here to view his Instagram.