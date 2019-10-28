Hawaii FiDo hosts Dining with Dogs fundraiser

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 has been following the journey of Jane to become a service dog under the guidance of Hawaii Fi-Do.

On Saturday, there was a fundraiser called Dining with Dogs at the Honolulu Country Club.

They’re celebrating 20 years of service.

Our own Howard Dashefsky was the event’s emcee.

The money raised goes to provide service dogs to people with disabilities in Hawaii at zero cost.

For more information, click here.