HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii is full of farmers’ markets and since the weather is nearly perfect year-round you can find these pop-up markets 365 days of the year.

A big debate between bargain shoppers is who has the better deal? Does buying your fresh produce from farmers markets really save you a few bucks or are you better off buying your produce from your local grocery store?

Allrecipes came out with their findings on where you should shop for food items.

They compared the best places to get fresh produce and the best places to get prepared foods like honey, salsa, cheeses and baked goods.

Fresh herbs should be bought at farmers’ markets because they will last longer than store bought and more often than not, they are less expensive.

A trick to help you keep them fresh longer is keeping the stems in water and storing them in the fridge if your kitchen tends to get warm.

Berries, peaches and plums tend to be fresher when bought at farmers markets too.

If you want to add some color into your home pick up some fresh flowers from your closest farmers’ market. Farmer market flowers tend to last a little bit longer than when bought at grocery stores.

Honey, farm fresh eggs, local cheeses and baked goods should be bought at your local farmers market for freshness and price.

Things like onions, carrots, celery, broccoli, cauliflower and bell peppers are more often than not cheaper at your local grocery store than at a farmers’ market.

For more information on where to grab your fresh produce head to Allrecipe’s website.