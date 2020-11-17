Hawaii family to compete in Family Feud competition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of Hawaii families auditioned to make the cut for “Family Feud,” but survey says the Drumeller ohana stood out. The local family flew out to Atlanta, where the show is filmed, for a chance to compete for the grand prize.

The game show, hosted by comedian Steve Harvey, held auditions in October of 2019 at the Hawaii Convention Center. Thousands applied, but only 600 families were invited to audition in front of producers. Isaac Drumeller and his family were among those finalists, and ultimately, the winners.

“I am so proud of my children,” said mother Leslie Drumeller.

The Family Feud episode featuring the Drumeller family will air on Thursday, Nov. 19 on KHON2 at 1 p.m. HST.

