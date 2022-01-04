Hawaii families impacted by Navy’s water contamination may have to switch hotels, pay out of pocket

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Families who are still staying in hotels due to the Navy’s water contamination may have to switch places or pay more out of pocket soon.

The military said this is because of a temporary lodging increase that ran from Dec. 17, 2021 through the holiday season, which drops down to pre-holiday rates on Thursday. Families are advised to check if their hotel room rates dropped.

“Most hotels that we have seen have dropped the rates after that holiday period. We know not all of them have which is why we’re trying to get that word out there,” said Maj. Zachary Mason, Cmdr. 15th Comptroller and Squadron. “If you’re in a hotel that hasn’t dropped that rate then you might want to change your situation.”

Meanwhile, the Navy says it expect to start in-home flushing at Hale Moku and Hokulani on Thursday.

They’re still waiting on test results from the Pearl City Peninsula to clear those homes where flushing already wrapped up.