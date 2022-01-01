Hawaii families celebrate 2022 with their New Year’s babies

The first baby born in Hawaii is baby girl Kamalei Kepa. Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 (Courtesy: Kapi’olani Medical Center)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Start off the new year with a brand new life.

On New Year’s Day 2022, many Hawaii families were blessed with a tiny bundle of joy.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Kapi’olani Medical Center

The first baby born in Hawaii is baby girl Kamalei Kepa. Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 (Courtesy: Kapi’olani Medical Center)

A Hilo family celebrated the new year with the birth of a baby girl at midnight on Saturday, Jan. 1. Kamalei Kepa was born at 12 a.m., weighing eight pounds and 10.4 ounces at 20.5 inches long. She has two older siblings: a brother, Kamaha‘o; and a sister, Hi‘ilei.

Her parents, Leeann Toro and Ivan Kepa, are excited to start the year with their new baby girl.

Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center

Baby boy Kia’i Manners. Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 (Courtesy: Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center)

Marjorie Betiong and Elijah Manners rang in the new year with a baby boy. Kia’i Manners was born at 12:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing eight pounds and 4.4 ounces. He is also 19.25 inches long.

Queen’s Medical Center Punchbowl

Baby boy Kolt Kalino’okukunaokalā Kaninau Montizor. Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 (Courtesy: The Queen’s Medical Center)

A Molokai family welcomed their fourth child — a baby boy — on New Year’s Day. Kolt Kalino’okukunaokalā Kaninau Montizor was born at 4:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing eight pounds and 10. 6 ounces.

This new year he joins his parents, Franklin and Breanne Montizor Jr, as well as older brothers Kyan, 16; Kingston, 11; and Kruz, 10.

Adventist Health Castle

At Adventist Health Castle in Kailua, a family was blessed with a baby girl born at 5:21 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Hilo Medical Center

Baby girl Pualena Na’au Ho’oki’eki’e Garcia-Lucero. Hilo, Hawaii, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 (Courtesy: Hilo Medical Center)

Ceelyn Gali-Lucero and Jaisen Garcia started their 2022 with the birth of their baby girl. Pualena Na’au Ho’oki’eki’e Garcia-Lucero was born at 6:24 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing six pounds and 13 ounces at 20.25 inches long.

Wilcox Medical Center

Baby boy Reef Hihimanu Seager was born on New Year’s Day. Lihue, Kauai, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 (Courtesy: Wilcox Medical Center)

A baby boy was born as a New Year’s gift to his parents, Dakota Barnett and Del Seager. Reef Hihimanu Seager was born at 7:58 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 6.8 pounds.