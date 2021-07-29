Hawaii eviction moratorium to end on August 6

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The eviction moratorium in Hawaii will end on Friday, Aug. 6.

Landlords can start eviction proceedings against a tenant who is at least four months behind on rent at that point.

Once that notice is sent, another notice will be sent to one of five community mediation centers statewide and the center will schedule a meeting with the tenant within 15 days.

Officials stressed that the tenant needs to respond.

“If a mediation is scheduled then the landlord will not be able to evict for 30 days. If they reach an agreement in mediation which is the ideal, then there won’t be an eviction process.” Tracey Wiltgen, The Mediation Center of the Pacific

The end of the eviction moratorium allows landlords to collect all of the back rent that is due.

The extension on expired driver’s licenses and state IDs will also end on Aug. 6. Those in violation could face penalties for an expired ID after that date.

Many driver’s licensing centers and offices around the state have been extending their hours to help people get up to date.