Hawaii eviction moratorium set to expire Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State of Hawaii’s eviction moratorium is set to end on Friday, Aug. 6.

Landlords can start the eviction process against tenants who are at least four months behind on their rent at that point.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Once the first notice is sent, another one will be delivered to one of five community mediation centers around the state. The center will schedule a meeting with the tenant within 15 days.

Gov. David Ige said he still does not know what the impact of the CDC’s eviction moratorium will have on Hawaii.

The new federal order temporarily halts evictions in counties with what the CDC calls “substantial and high levels” of virus transmission.