HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over 900 middle school and high school students will compete in the Hawaii Esports League Championship, happening at the Hawaii Pacific University Esports Arena on April 29 and 30.

More than 50 Hawaii schools are participating in the state’s largest high school and middle school finals league, put together by Vanta Esports.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Ed Lallier created Vanta Esports after his son, 11 at the time, revealed he was being cyberbullied.

“My son was, unfortunately, being bullied while gaming online. He asked me, what can I do about it, so he doesn’t get picked on again,” said Lallier.

Participants in esports gaming. (Vanta)

“I felt compelled to think of an idea that could help not just my family, but others around the world,” Lallier further explained. “We created a safe place for kids to game through Vanta, which is really a competitive organization with coaching. Our coaches would be the ones to train kids to be good digital citizens.”

The family-friendly event includes free admission, and a college fair will take place on Saturday, April 29.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Universities participating include Hawaii Pacific University, University of Hawaii at Manoa, University of Hawaii at West Oahu, and Chaminade University of Honolulu.