Hawai’i Energy is giving free LED light bulbs in exchange for old light bulbs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For a specific period, Hawai’i Energy (HE) is giving residents free LED light bulbs for their old ones at 18 participating Ace Hardware stores on O’ahu, Maui and Hawai’i Island.

Residents may trade up to 30 incandescent or halogen bulbs for ENERGY STAR LED bulbs, until they run out.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Hawai’i Energy remains committed to helping all residents reduce their energy costs,” HE’s Executive Director Brian Kealoha said. “Switching to LEDs can reduce indoor home lighting costs by up to 90%, so we hope this makes it easier for residents to switch to energy-efficient products and start to enjoy a lower electricity bill quickly.”

In addition, HE said for a limited time, participants can also purchase two-packs of energy-efficient A19 standard LED bulbs and G16.5 globe LED bulbs for only $1 each, normally $4.49 each. All LED products are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participating Ace Hardware stores on O’ahu includes Kaimuki, Pioneer Ace Wahiawa, Pioneer Ace Hale’iwa, Pioneer Ace La’ie, and Yamashiro Building Supply.

Maui locations include Kihei, Pukalani, Lahaina Gateway, Marmac Ace Kahului, and Marmac Ace Wailuku.

On the Hawai’i Island, the participating Ace Hardware stores are located in Hilo, Captain Cook, Na’alehu, Kea’au, Kona, Kamuela, Rancho and Pahoa.

For more information, visit https://hawaiienergy.com/for-homes/promotions.