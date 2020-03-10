Hawaii EMS taking precautionary measures amid coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON) — An elderly person who had traveled from Washington state is the latest presumptive positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) here in Hawaii. The man was taken to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

EMS said for patients who call emergency services with respiratory illness or with flu-like symptoms, paramedics use additional protection. This protective-wear includes a gown, gloves, a mask and goggles.

“That allows them to be protected as they go and respond to the sick and the injured at that point,” said Ian Santee, deputy director for Honolulu Emergency Services.

Santee said the extra precautionary measures are needed to protect workers on the front line.

“We want to makes sure that our first responders are able to go home confident with their families and not bring home any type of flu, illness or COVID-19 to them,” said Santee.

He said precautionary measures are taken on a daily basis, and they’ve been more vigilant since about 4 to 6 weeks ago.

The process begins with the emergency medical dispatchers flagging down a potential coronavirus case, when a patient or family member calls or help on the phone.

“Any emergency that relates to a respiratory illness, flu-like symptoms or even a fever, they are asking questions to screen out for COVID-19,” said Santee.

Patients will be asked about recent travel or recent contact with someone who’s sick who may have flu-like symptoms.

“The Honolulu Fire Department and the police department, as well as our EMS providers are notified of a potential risk as they are arriving on the scene,” said Santee.

Santee said communication continues from there, all the way up to the transfer to the hospital.

“We let the hospital know that we are coming in with a potential suspected case at that time,” said Santee.

Once the patient is transferred to the hospital, the paramedics have to take off their used gear, wash their hands and put on a new set of gear, this time to clean the ambulance.

“Our paramedics are taking a little extra time now to go and decontaminate the ambulance by wiping it down – the gurney, the equipment, their bags – to make sure none of the viruses could potentially spread at that point,” said Santee.

He said this can take anywhere from 5 to 20 minutes, depending on the case. Then the ambulance can be sent out again.

As for the protective gear, if it breaks or there’s a malfunction, then additional processes need to be followed.

“We would work with the Department of Health to assess the situation and go by their best recommendations of what we need to do with our employee a that time. What type of risk of exposure that they had,” said Santee. “That would be the only situation that could potentially our guys have to isolate or quarantine themselves.”

