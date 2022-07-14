HONOLULU (KHON2) — As Hurricane Darby continues to be monitored, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency is taking precautions to provide support for counties.

The weakening storm system crossed into the Pacific overnight and by midday, Darby was 850 miles east of Hilo with winds near 100 mph.

HI-EMA said they activated the State Emergency Operations Center to Level 3. During this step, additional resources are given in case any support is needed to cope with possible consequences of the storm.

According to HI-EMA, Darby is expected to weaken and pass to the south over the weekend. However, Big Island and Maui could expect several inches of rain and locally strong winds.

“When you combine those potential impacts with the high surf we expect this weekend, we want to make sure we’re ready for anything, just in case,” said Luke Meyers, administrator of HI-EMA.

The public is reminded that hurricane season can threaten Hawaii even if a storm passes well offshore because wind, coastal waves and local flooding of roads and low-lying areas is still a possibility.

By coincidence, a previously scheduled emergency preparedness exercise will be on Saturday involving Hawaii amateur radio operators. Because of this, the public could hear radio traffic about a simulated emergency.

HI-EMA said do not be confused with the radio traffic because any information related to a real emergency would be communicated through multiple channels and to local media.