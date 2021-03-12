Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency urges residents to document damages

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If your property got damaged from this week’s heavy rains and flooding, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency says to take video and pictures for insurance purposes.

After you’re done documenting, starting cleanup right away.

Do not wait for a flood insurance adjuster or inspector.

While you’re cleaning up, be careful of any hazards, and do not wade in any flood water.

Each county has online self-reporting tools.

