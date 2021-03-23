Hawaii Education Association offering scholarships for current, aspiring teachers

File – Social studies teacher Logan Landry looks over the shoulder of seventh grader Simone Moore as she works on a project while seated next to a cutout of Elvis Presley at the Bruce M. Whittier Middle School, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Poland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Education Association (HEA) announced on Tuesday, March 23, that it is offering scholarships for current and aspiring teachers who are seeking professional development and college degrees.

Scholarships per recipient can range in value up to $3,000 and be used for Department of Education certification and licensing programs, student teaching as well as undergraduate and graduate college degree programs.

The HEA board president said, it is very important to support current and aspiring teachers during the pandemic.

“We want to ensure that the community knows that our scholarship program is still going strong during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now more than ever, we believe it is vital to support current and aspiring teachers with the resources to be the best they can be. If you are seeking Hawaii State Department of Education licensing or certification, preparing for a student teaching semester, or completing an undergraduate or graduate degree in education, we encourage you to apply for an HEA scholarship.” June Motokawa, Hawaii Education Association board president

The six types of HEA scholarships being offered are as follows:

Scholarships for Public School Educators In-Service Public School Educators Scholarship Scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each are awarded to support study or training by tenured and/or permanent Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) pre-K – 12 teachers, administrators or educational assistants. Preference is given to candidates who are completing a State Approved Program leading to teacher licensing, school administrator certification, or HIDOE ParaPro minimum qualifications. Ronald K. Toma Scholarship for Professional Development A total of $3,000 is allocated annually, and there may be a single award or multiple awards in a year. This scholarship supports enrichment opportunities and professional development for tenured HIDOE pre-K–12 teachers and administrators.

Scholarships for Student Teachers Student Teacher Scholarship Sponsored by the Helen McKay Memorial Scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each are awarded to student teachers intending to teach in the HIDOE system, to minimize the need for employment during the student teaching semester.

College Scholarships Hiroshi and Barbara Kim Yamashita HEA Scholarship Scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each are awarded to full-time undergraduate students majoring in education and intending to teach at a Hawaii public school. Continuing College Students Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each are awarded to undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a career in education. Preference is given to HEA members, their children and/or their grandchildren. Graduating High School Seniors Scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each are awarded to graduating high school seniors enrolling in an accredited two-year or four-year college. This scholarship is open only to HEA members, their children and/or their grandchildren. Preference is given to those intending to major in education.



The deadline to apply for the HEA scholarships is noon on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Click here for information on scholarship criteria and to access downloadable application forms for each of the scholarships.

Over $300,000 in scholarships has been awarded by HEA during the past 20 years.