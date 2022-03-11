HONOLULU (KHON2) — Yelp just released its list of top reviewed restaurants and eateries in the United States, with every business having at least 6,000 reviews.

Out of the Top 50 most reviewed restaurants, four from Hawaii made it on the list.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu came in 20th place, Mama’s Fish House in Paia came in 21st place, Duke’s Waikiki came in 31st place and Star Noodle in Lahaina came in 35th place.

Leonard’s Bakery

From its famed hot malasadas to its other mouthwatering desserts, Leonard’s Bakery was started as part of a Portuguese tradition for Shrove Tuesday back in 1953. It’s now the place to go for your malasada fix, made with special dough that can only be described as ʻono. It’s no surprise that Leonard’s was named one of the best doughnut shops in America.

Mama’s Fish House

According to their website, Mama’s Fish House is booked three to six months in advance due to high demand. The family-owned restaurant has been in service since 1973 and is the product of a grand sailing adventure. As mango and avocado seasons change, so does their menu. Chefs will create flavors inspired by the seasons using products from local fisherman and farmers.

Duke’s Waikiki

Sitting on Waikiki Beach, Duke’s has stunning ocean views and a delicious menu of original Hawaiian-influenced cuisine that offers fresh seafood and premium steaks. The world-famous restaurant honors Duke Kahanamoku. With Diamond Head in view, guests can overlook the spot where Duke rode his largest wave, a 30-foot swell named “Bluebird.” The restaurant was also recently named one of Yelp’s best restaurants to visit in Honolulu.

Star Noodle

Star Noodle first opened its doors in 2010 and is considered one of Maui’s most popular eateries. Located in Lahaina, the restaurant offers fresh noodles, sake cocktails and Asian-inspired share plates. In 2020, Star Noodle relocated to Front Street where customers can enjoy the same food paired with ocean views.

Below is a list of the most talked about restaurants and eateries on Yelp.

1. Bottega Louie (Los Angeles)

2. Phil’s BBQ (San Diego)

3. Founding Farmers (Washington DC)

4. Katz’s Delicatessen (New York City)

5. Bacchanal Buffet (Las Vegas)

6. Brenda’s French Soul Food (San Francisco)

7. Mon Ami Gabi (Las Vegas)

8. Ippudo NY (New York City)

9. Bi-Rite Creamery (San Francisco)

10. Girl & The Goat (Chicago)

11. Old Ebbitt Grill (Washington DC)

12. Daikokuya Little Tokyo (Los Angeles)

13. Perch (Los Angeles)

14. Wurstküche (Los Angeles)

15. Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe (Chicago)

16. Extraordinary Desserts (San Diego)

17. Lucha Libre Gourmet Taco Shop (San Diego)

18. Pike Place Chowder (Seattle)

19. Wicked Spoon (Las Vegas)

20. Leonard’s Bakery (Honolulu)

21. Mama’s Fish House (Paia)

22. Mike’s Pastry (Boston)

23. House of Prime Rib (San Francisco)

24. Acme Oyster House (New Orleans)

25. Au Cheval (Chicago)

26. Screen Door Eastside (Portland)

27. The Purple Pig (Chicago)

28. Oceana Grill (New Orleans)

29. San Tung (San Francisco)

30. Pink’s Hot Dogs (Los Angeles)

31. Duke’s Waikiki (Waikiki)

32. Fog Harbor Fish House (San Francisco)

33. Burma Superstar (San Francisco)

34. Howlin’ Ray’s (Los Angeles)

35. Star Noodle (Lahaina)

36. Pequod’s Pizzeria (Chicago)

37. Piroshky Piroshky (Seattle)

38. Bestia (Los Angeles)

39. Joe’s Shanghai (New York City)

40. The Attic (Long Beach)

41. Philippe the Original (Los Angeles)

41. Nacho Daddy (Las Vegas)

42. Hog Island Oyster (San Francisco)

43. Lombardi’s Pizza (New York City)

44. Mama D’s Italian Kitchen (Newport Beach)

45. The Griddle Cafe (Los Angeles)

46. Peter Luger (Brooklyn)

47. Father’s Office (Los Angeles)

48. Yardbird (Las Vegas)

49. Republique (Los Angeles)

50. Homeroom (Oakland)

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

As of February 2022, all businesses were marked open on Yelp. Those with over nine locations were excluded.