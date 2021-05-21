Hawaii DPS Sheriff Division testing dual-colored uniforms

FILE – Department of Public Safety Sheriff Division tests new two-colored uniforms, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 21, 2021. (Department of Public Safety photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) Sheriff Division is testing out new two-colored uniforms.

DPS officials made the announcement on Friday, May 21.

The new uniforms will replace the brown ones that have been worn by State Sheriff Deputies for almost 30 years. The old uniforms will be phased out by June 2022.

The new colors were decided on through feedback from deputies in the field, according to the DPS.

The silver-tan shirt is derived from the tan-colored uniform that the Sheriff Division originally wore while the green trousers reflect the colors of law enforcement officers under the Hawaii Attorney General.

DPS officials say these new uniforms are about one-third of the cost of the current brown ones.