Hawaii DOT restores Dillingham AIrfield term end date to 2024

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tenants at Dillingham Airfield can stay for a few more years — the State Department of Transportation restored its term end date with the U.S. Army to July 5, 2024.

The State ended its lease in January 2020, requiring all eleven tenants to be out by Summer 2020.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

The State then extended the termination date to June 2021 and again to December 2021.

DOT officials now said the Army can stay after progress was made on a joint-use agreement and a long-term lease. Rep. Kai Kahele commended the DOT for their decision.

“The Hawaiʻi DOT’s decision to revoke its notice of early termination of its lease with the Army allows for much needed continued dialogue about the future of Kawaihāpai (Dillingham) Airfield. Since taking office, my staff and I have made a concerted effort to find long-term solutions for the ongoing maintenance and operations to maximize the potential of Kawaihāpai. The Airfield is a critical economic driver for the North Shore and serves as an educational epicenter for aspiring local pilots as well as the general aviation, and skydiving communities.” Rep. Kai Kahele

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The State said both documents are under review by the Army.