Hawaii DOT repairing vandalized street lights on Farrington Hwy.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Part of Farrington Highway in Maili has gone dark after someone vandalized overhead lights in the area.

Lights between Saint John’s Road, Manunūnū Street and as far as Kaukama Road are being worked on by Hawaii Department of Transportation (DOT) crews.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

DOT crews are also continuing to install an overhead cable to prevent further vandalism of equipment. The damage is affecting power for street lights and traffic signals on Farringdon Highway.

Work is not expected to be completed until the end of June 2021. Officials advise motorists to drive with caution in the area.