HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation and community members are bringing awareness to safe driving, especially with a busy season coming up.

“Halloween is coming up, and then we have our winter holidays. So of course, this is a perfect reminder: Always plan ahead if you’re gonna go out, but also, just keep in mind that we have our keiki running around, and you want to be mindful of them as they’re crossing the street. And when you have a chance, just be visible and be diligent,” said Kari Benes, HDOT highway safety manager.

“Do not drink while you drive.” Hannah Arincorayan, keiki volunteer

The Keep It Flowing muralist helping with this project started working with the community after he came back home to take care of his mom.

“After she passed, something resonated that I wanted to do good for the community, and so I wanted to be a service, and to get back to the, you know, the aina, the land that gave me so much and take care of me,” said Ken Nishimura.

Along with the safe driving pillars, he has worked on several projects in the community since 2009.

“We’ve worked with different organizations on meth prevention, murals throughout this whole entire state, we did a statewide program, and along with vaping prevention, murals, and our model is basically creating art, creating awareness using art utilizing art.” Ken Nishimura, Keep It Flowing muralist

The pillars will be finished on Nov. 2, 2022, and they hope to paint more safe driving pillars around the island.