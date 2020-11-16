Hawaii DOH to release COVID numbers at noon, no update for Nov. 15

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health did not release COVID-19 case counts on Nov. 15, and says it will be moving the reporting time back to noon from 3 p.m. starting on Nov. 16.
The Department is also working to create a more sustainable data timeline.
The COVID numbers for Nov. 15 will be included in the Nov. 16 case count.
For more information on COVID-19 in Hawaii, click here.
