Hawaii DOH to release COVID numbers at noon, no update for Nov. 15

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Hawaii Department of Health did not release COVID-19 case counts on Nov. 1, and says it will be moving the reporting time back to noon from 3 p.m. starting on Nov. 16.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health did not release COVID-19 case counts on Nov. 15, and says it will be moving the reporting time back to noon from 3 p.m. starting on Nov. 16.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Department is also working to create a more sustainable data timeline.

The COVID numbers for Nov. 15 will be included in the Nov. 16 case count.

For more information on COVID-19 in Hawaii, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories