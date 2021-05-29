Hawaii DOH suspends revocation of Maui dispensary medical cannabis license

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) announced it suspended the Notice of Violation and Order (NOVO) that revoked the medical cannabis dispensary license of Pono Life Sciences Maui, LLC, and its individual licensee, Dr. William Mitchell, Jr.

The suspension of the NOVO lasts for a period of up to 120 days beginning Friday, May 28.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Pono Life Sciences may resume production of medical cannabis and retail operations during the 120-period pending the submission of individual financial audits for 2017, 2018 and 2019, according to the DOH.

The NOVO was initially issued on Tuesday, May 11, due to Pono Life Sciences’ ongoing failure to submit annual independent financial audits as required by law. The licensee has up to 60 days to submit the 2017 audit, 90 days to submit the 2018 audit and 120 days to submit the 2019 audit, DOH officials say.

If the licensee does not submit any of the audits in the specified time frames, their medical cannabis dispensary license will automatically be revoked. The license will also be revoked if the licensee does not conduct operations in compliance with chapter 329D, HRS and chapter 11-850, HAR.