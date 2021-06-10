Hawaii DOH issues red card placard to Manoa restaurant for repeated food safety violations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) issued a red “CLOSED” placard to Manoa Bar B Que Restaurant during a health inspection on Wednesday, June 9, for repeated food safety violations.

DOH officials say the violations “involved repeated unsafe temperature control of cooked foods.”

The establishment, located at 2752 Woodlawn Dr., was required to immediately close and must remain closed until a re-inspection confirms that all violations are corrected. The issuance of the red “CLOSED” placard temporarily suspends the restaurant’s permit to operate, according to the DOH.

DOH inspectors met with the owner of Manoa Bar B Que on May 7 and stressed the importance of managerial control in ensuring that proper temperature and time controls for food safety are maintained to prevent illness and protect public health.

The owner was also informed during the May 7 meeting that a red “CLOSED” placard would be issued if any more critical temperature or time violations were found during inspections of the facility.

The DOH said, “Past routine inspections revealed critical violations and a pattern of inconsistent compliance with food safety regulations to prevent bacterial growth on cooked foods.”

A re-inspection can not occur less than 24 hours after the red placard is posted. Click here to learn more about the DOH placarding program.