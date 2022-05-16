HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Acorn, a 4-year-old mixed breed dog who enjoys the simple things in life: cozy beds, tasty snacks and sniffing every inch of the yard. Not much is known about her history, but her caretakers at the Hawaii Island Humane Society suspect it hasn’t always been easy.

Acorn was found as a stray after being hit by a car. She’s been at the Keaau shelter since October 2021, making her the longest resident there. Will you help this little lady find a home?

After she was hit by a car, Acorn’s lower spine was fractured, resulting in reduced function in her ability to urinate and defecate. Since she has little-to-no feeling “down there,” Acorn will just go whenever nature calls, so she wears a diaper — it’s become a sort of fashion statement!

The good news is she can still walk, run, sit and lay on your lap.

Acorn is looking for an easy-going lifestyle and a home filled with lots of stuffed toys. She’d make an excellent companion for anyone looking for a gentle friend who’s ready to rub her belly. Acorn will need someone who is kind, patient, loving and doesn’t mind cleaning up after her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hawaii Island Humane Society (@hawaiiislandhumanesociety)

She’s also relatively neutral around other dogs and may enjoy sharing a home with one that can match her mellow energy. A younger dog or puppy might be too much for this lap dog to handle. Acorn prefers to be in the company of the mature and refined!

Are you ready to welcome Acorn into your home? You don’t have to be located on the Big Island — she’s a candidate for inter-island adoptions too! Click here to adopt.

If you can’t make the commitment but still want to help, Acorn is looking for someone to donate to sponsor her adoption fee. Interested? Email adopt@hihs.org to make an $85 donation.

And if you’re on a budget, check out Acorn’s Favorite Things List on Amazon to send her a surprise! This will help Acorn have some of her favorite things while she waits in the shelter.