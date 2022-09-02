Casey is ready to be adopted at the Hawaii Island Humane Society. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Fourth of July, a dog with severe injuries was picked up in Ocean View. The Hawaii Island Humane Society said she had been mauled by other dogs. Animal Control got her the emergency care she needed to survive, then eight days later, she was introduced to the shelter.

“She had drainage tubes in her head and stitches on her neck. But she was bright, alert, and above all else, friendly and sweet!” HIHS CEO Lauren Nickerson said on Facebook.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Nickerson shared that they named her Casey, which means “brave” in Gaelic.

They don’t know what her life was like before she was attacked, but since she’s now in their care, they hope to help her find a forever home where she is safe and loved.

Casey is 6 years old and weighs just under 50 pounds. Click here to adopt her.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

A scruffy, little terrier named Mitzi is also looking for a home after she was left abandoned at one of the HIHS shelters. Click here to get to know her.