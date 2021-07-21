Hawaii DOE hosting back-to-school book giveaway for teachers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of free books will be given away to teachers on Thursday, July 22, and Friday, July 23.

The Department of Education (DOE) is hosting a back-to-school giveaway Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

The books are appropriate for pre-K, kindergarten to first grade and grades 2-8.

Those who attend must show proof that they are a DOE employee, plus a vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours.

The giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis.