Hawaii doctors see increase in patient visits for flu-like illness

According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu activity across the country is higher than it usually is this time of year.

The most recent report for week 49 ending on Dec. 7, states that there has been an increase in doctor visits nationally for flu-like symptoms from November through early December.

Dr. James Ireland with the John A. Burns School of Medicine said he is starting to see an increase in flu activity in Hawaii as well.

“In one day, I saw two cases, which caught my eye. The patients came in with a fever, cough and we did the swab, and they both came back with influenza A,” Dr. Ireland said. “Interestingly, they both have been vaccinated. So that was last week, and then over the weekend, seven more cases and two patients who were actually severe enough to be hospitalized,” Dr. Ireland added.

The Hawaii State Department of Health put out its latest influenza surveillance report, which states that there has been an increase in outpatient visits related to influenza-like illness during the end of November.

The report shows that the number of doctor visits for flu-like illness is higher than it usually is this time of year.

Dr. Ireland said the flu shot cannot guarantee you won’t catch the flu, but it is highly recommended.

“We do see patients who do get the flu and they have had the flu shot, but we also see a lot more patients who have not gotten the flu shot, who get the flu and actually sometimes get it a lot more severe,” Dr. Ireland said about why the flu shot is important.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, body aches and fatigue. If you think you may have the flu, Dr. Ireland said to see a primary care provider or go to an urgent care. If the symptoms are life-threatening, go to the emergency room.