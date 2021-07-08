Hawaii DMV offices offer extended hours to address renewal backlog

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The COVID-19 emergency extension for driver’s licenses, non-CDL permits, and state IDs which expired on or after March 16, 2020 will end August 6, 2021.

DMVs across the state are currently accepting appointments and/or walk-ins. Some locations are also offering extended hours to address the backlog of renewals.

The REAL ID enforcement date has been extended to May 3, 2023.

COUNTY OF HONOLULU

The Kapalama, Kapolei, Koolau and Waianae Driver Licensing Centers are offering extended hours for renewal services from Mondays through Fridays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are recommended, however, walk-ins are also accepted. Select locations are offering extended hours on the weekdays and/or weekends.

Call (808) 768-4385 or click here for more details.

COUNTY OF HAWAII

Hilo and Kona Driver License Offices are accepting walk-ins for renewals Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those with appointments receive priority. All other offices are by appointment only.

The Kau office is by appointment only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Call the Hilo office at (808) 961-2223 or the Kona office at (808) 323-4800. Click here for more information.

COUNTY OF KAUAI

Walk-ins for driver’s licenses, permits, and IDs that have expired on or after March 16, 2020 are available Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. From July 6 to July 16, hours will be extended to 5 p.m. for driver’s license renewal only.

Kupuna Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. (no appointment necessary for those over 65)

All other services: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only

Call (808) 241-4256 or click here for more details.

COUNTY OF MAUI

Walk-ins are available at all offices on Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. However, the Pukalani office on Maui remains closed for renovation. Locations are open from Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours at the Hana, Lanai and Molokai offices vary.

Temporary office hours are available to customers, by appointment only, on two Saturdays per month for those who have found it difficult to visit DMVL offices during the normal workday hours. Walk-in or stand-by tickets will not be issued. Saturday appointments are reserved for those completing a single transaction.

For more information, Maui DMVL customers may call (808) 270-7363. Click here for more details.