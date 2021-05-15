Hawaii District Senate District 7 race narrows to 3 candidates

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The race to fill the state’s Senate District 7 seat narrowed to three candidates on Saturday, May 15, according to the Maui County Democratic Party’s Senate District 7 selection body.

The selection body was made up of party precinct officers and district council officers residing in Senate District 7.

The senate seat represents Hana, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i and Kaho‘olawe.

The following three names will be sent to Gov. David Ige for him to consider who should fill the seat that was vacated by Sen. Kalani J. English:

Lynn DeCoite, of Molokaʻi: the current Representative for House District 13 and a small business owner, farmer and rancher.

the current Representative for House District 13 and a small business owner, farmer and rancher. Yuki Lei Sugimura, of Maui: The current Council member for Upcountry Maui who also previously served as the Vice Chair of the Maui County Democratic Party.

The current Council member for Upcountry Maui who also previously served as the Vice Chair of the Maui County Democratic Party. Leo Caires, of Maui: A community leader, agricultural business owner and renewable energy executive.

Decoite, Sugihara and Caires were selected from a pool of six possible applicants. Gov. Ige has until Wednesday, June 30, to select who will fill the Senate District 7 seat.

Democratic Party of Hawaii chair Tyler Dos Santos-Tam said, “These three candidates have deep roots in the district and I am confident that all of them would represent the ‘canoe district’ well. All three possess a small business background, which will help to guide Maui Nui and the entire state toward economic recovery.”

Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English announced his retirement from the Hawaii State Senate after 25 years of service on Tuesday, April 27.