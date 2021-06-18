Hawaii DHS resumes recertification for SNAP and Financial Assistance starting July 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Human Services resumes recertification for SNAP and Financial Assistance Programs starting July 1.

SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program which was what used to be called Food Stamps.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

During the pandemic, recipients had waivers so they did not have to recertify, or renew.

“The Department took aggressive and proactive steps to protect the health and safety of the individuals and families we serve by maintaining these benefits and services to help the people of Hawai’i during this COVID-19 crisis,” said Brian Donohoe, BESSD Division Administrator. “Now, as federal waivers for these benefits are soon to end, we want the public to know that we will continue to be here, and diligently help those we serve through this next phase of requirements.”

You will get a notice in the mail when it is time for you to renew benefits.

Renewals can be done online at https://pais-benefits.dhs.hawaii.gov/

In 2019, there was an average of $37 million in SNAP benefits per month. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there is now an average of $79 million in SNAP benefits per month.