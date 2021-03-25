Hawaii DHS extends SNAP Replacement Benefits deadline to April 7

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Human Services (DHS) announced on Thursday, March 25, that the deadline to submit a SNAP Replacement Benefits application has been extended to Wednesday, April 7.

According to the DHS, the application deadline was extended due to the recent severe weather, flooding and landslides in coordination with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA).

SNAP Replacement Benefits are replacements of food bought with SNAP benefits that were destroyed during a household misfortune like severe weather, flooding and landslides. DHS director Cathy Betts said, she encourages families in affected areas to learn about the SNAP program.

“When our community is impacted by severe weather, it can be difficult to recover, but when that happens amid COVID-19 when Hawaii has the highest unemployment rate in the nation, that can be devastating. Together, with HIEMA, we encourage families in impacted areas to learn more about the SNAP Replacement Benefits program and to see if you qualify to replace your food loss during the recent floods.” Cathy Betts, DHS director

The deadline extension applies for SNAP households in the following districts:

Kauai: Kalaheo, Koloa, Hanalei and Haena

The replacement amount has to be equal to the amount of food loss and must not exceed the monthly benefit amount issued to the household.

Call the DHS public assistance information line at 1-(855)-643-1643 or click here for information on how to apply for the SNAP Replacement Benefits program.