Hawaii Department of Transportation joins initiative against human trafficking

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is teaming up with two government agencies to forge an outreach campaign for combating human trafficking.
HDOT is partnering with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to tackle human trafficking through the Blue Lightning Initiative (BLI) program. BLI trains personnel to combat human trafficking within the aviation industry.
BLI is an element of the DHS Blue Campaign, led by the DOT and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
In addition to training airport personnel, BLI will establish a DHS Tip Line as Hawaii’s primary reporting tool. The tip line is designed to connect Hawaii to a network of investigators and expand the sharing of critical tips across the country.
Gov. Ige says that the State fully supports the BLI initiative.
HDOT is the first State Department of Transportation in the country to become a formal BLI partner.
HDOT will also be partnering with the Hawaii Department of the Attorney General on a broader statewide anti-trafficking program that will include training for HDOT personnel and awareness campaigns throughout Hawaii.
