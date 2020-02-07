Hawaii Department of Health has requested the Coronavirus diagnostic test kit

Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the coronavirus continues to spread, with cases now topping 30,000, the CDC has developed a diagnostic test kit.

These kits are now being shipped to qualified U.S. and international laboratories. This will help improve the global capacity to detect and respond to the outbreak.

The results would be ready in just four hours.

200 kits are being distributed to the U.S. and each kit can test approximately 700 to 800 specimens.

The Hawaii State Department of Health has requested a kit.

