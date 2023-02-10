HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii resident under the age of 18 has died from influenza, the Hawaii Department of Health announced today, Friday, Feb. 10.

HDOH reminds the state that the flu is circling widely in Hawaii.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to HDOH, the child was hospitalized at the time of death.

“We are especially saddened to announce the death of a child in our community. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this difficult time,” said State Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink, “If you or your loved ones have not received the flu vaccine this season, I hope you will consider doing so.”

Those six months of age or older can get their flu vaccine.

Hawaii’s last pediatric death from the flu happened in Jan. 2020

“The restrictions we put in place for COVID-19 protected us from other respiratory viruses as well,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble, “That’s likely the reason there were no pediatric influenza deaths during the last three years.”

According to HDOH, many respiratory viruses are circling around Hawaii this winter including COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus infection.

Officials said symptoms are similar, but you can’t tell them apart without a test.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Click here for a list of COVID-19 and flu vaccination locations.