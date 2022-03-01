HONOLULU (KHON2) — President Biden delivered his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

He spoke about the crisis in Ukraine, inflation, the ongoing pandemic and more.

The Hawaii congressional delegation shared their thoughts about Biden’s State of the Union speech.

“I feel that was needed right now.” said U.S. Rep. Ed Case (D-HI). “An honest assessment of where we are, and a very realistic description of our challenges but also a path forward. I think that’s what he offered.”

As President Biden stated tonight, ‘We are stronger today than we were a year ago. And we will be stronger a year from now than we are today. Now is our moment to meet and overcome the challenges of our time. And we will, as one people.’ Last year, through a razor thin majority in both the U.S. House and Senate, Democrats rescued an American economy on the brink of collapse. We delivered $2.8 billion for the State of Hawaiʻi through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, increased job growth at the fastest rate in U.S. history and restored our nation’s values. Although we still face many challenges ahead, our President and this Congress will continue to fight for a Union that is more inclusive, and for the freedom of all people faced with oppression. Democracy will always triumph if we stand united. U.S. Rep. Kaialiʻi Kahele (D-HI)

Tonight, we heard the president reflect on the significant progress we have made in just one year. Amid tough odds, we have seen real results that have led to historic job growth, a more stable economy, and a decline in COVID-19 cases everywhere. But there is still more work to do, and President Biden outlined a clear plan on how we can build on that progress and help lower costs for people in Hawai‘i and across the country. The president’s strong commitment to tackle the climate crisis remains encouraging. We are already dealing with the devastating impacts of climate change, and we can no longer delay enacting the policies we need to cut carbon pollution and build a resilient, affordable clean energy future. We also heard the president lead a strong, unified international response to Russia’s unjust attack on Ukraine. He outlined the unprecedented, crushing economic actions he has taken to bring them back to the negotiating table. While we remain in perilous times, his deep experience and determination is the kind of leadership we need in this crisis. As we face tough challenges at home and abroad, I hope my colleagues in Congress answer the president’s call and support critical reforms that will help the American people and bring peace around the globe. U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI)