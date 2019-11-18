Hawaii customers wait over an hour for the Popeyes chicken sandwich

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The much-hyped Popeyes chicken sandwich went on sale at all Hawaii locations on Sunday, November 17.

As expected there were a lot of long lines. Some even waited over an hour just to get a taste.

“I’ve been waiting for this sandwich for two months,” said 16-year-old customer Amanda Colvern. “I’ve come here like three times asking for it and they said they didn’t have it. It’s the highlight of my life, it’s what I waited for.”

As for another customer, it was his first time eating at Popeyes and he was impressed by his first order.

“It was honestly the best thing I’ve ever had,” said customer Daniel Cabla. “For real. It’s really good. I’ve never had Popeye’s, so this is the first thing I’ve had from here.”

At the Kapahulu store, a police officer was brought in to direct traffic as cars waited in the drive-thru.

“Everyone’s been calm and nice and friendly. Everyone’s got the Aloha spirit,” said Jomel Duldulao, who waited an hour and twenty minutes in line with his brother-in-law, Genki Tseng.

“It’s a nice environment, it’s not like anyone is tearing out anyone,” Tseng said.

KHON2 asked Sean Uezu, the President of Popeyes Hawaii, about the hype surrounding the sandwich.

“It’s a combination of two things,” Uezu said. “The chicken is delicious. It’s nice and simple, but has all those flavors. You combine that with the hype and social media. Everyone wants to try it and want to try it now.”

The sandwich comes in classic and spicy. As for the cost, customers will have to pay $6 for one sandwich.