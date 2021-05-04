Hawaii customers behind on utility bills encouraged to set up payment plan before disconnection

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric (HECO) is reminding customers that the moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment ends on May 31.

While the moratorium’s end will not trigger immediate disconnections, customers with a past due balance are urged to set up a payment plan that can stretch installments over many months.

Click here to request a payment arrangement. A new 18-month plan is also available for residential customers.

Customers who are behind on payments and do not make contact with HECO may have their balance automatically enrolled in a 12-month payment plan in July to avoid disconnection. They will receive a notice with their bill when the payment plan starts.

Bills for customers on payment plans will include the current charges, plus the installment amount, which differs for each customer. If the customer’s past due amount is small, the installment amount will also be a small fraction of the bill. However, if a customer has not made any payment over this past year, the total monthly bill could more than double.

Below is an example of how a 12-month payment option works, provided by HECO:

One-twelfth of the past due balance must be paid every month over 12 months – in addition to

your current charges. On the first month of the installment plan, the Amount Due will include

your current charges + 1/12 of your outstanding balance.

Let’s say a customer has an outstanding balance of $1,200. Divide the balance by number of months in payment plan: $1,200 divided by 12 = $100 If the current charge is $150, the customer owes $150 +$100. Total amount due will be $250. The customer must pay the additional 1/12 outstanding balance, plus current charge, for 12 consecutive months.



Service may be disconnected if a customer does not pay the amount due while on a payment plan.

Contact HECO right away for assistance or to make an adjustment to the payment arrangement.

