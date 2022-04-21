HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you have a personalized license plate, expect to be paying more beginning this summer.

Effective June 1, 2022, fees will increase from $25 to $60 under Hawai’i Revised Statutes Section 249-9.1. This fee will apply to both initial applications and all annual renewals of a vehicle registration.

Oahu residents with cars, trucks, motorcycles and trailers may order personalized license plates for themselves or as a gift to someone who has a vehicle registered with the County.

It takes anywhere between 60 to 90 days for the license plate to be prepared after it goes through a first-round review. Questionable ones will get flagged. These include forbidden phrases and terms of lust, depravity, prejudice, hostility, contempt and profanity in English or any other language.

“Those already holding special license plates may replace it with a standard license plate following their county’s replacement procedures if they would like to avoid the increased annual fee. This must be done 45 days prior to their annual renewal date.” Shelly Kunishige, Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) spokesperson

Kunishige adds that HDOT does not administer or collect fees for special license plates and did not seek the fee increase.