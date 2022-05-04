HONOLULU (KHON2) — Did you know Hawaii has a kitten season? According to the Hawaiian Humane Society we are currently in it.

Jessica Tronoski with HHS said during this time people may come across a stray kitten or stray pet and there are some things to consider if you do.

“It is currently kitten Season, so we are seeing an uptick in admissions of kittens and mother cats,” said Tronoski. “But that is to be expected this time of year and something we anticipate.”

According to HHS if you find a lost or stray pet you can bring it to their Admissions Center at their Mōʻiliʻili campus. Dogs should be brought in on a leash and cats should be brought in a small secure carrier.

With the possible uptick in cats near and around your neighborhood, HHS said it might be a good time to rent out their cat trap to help trap, neuter and release these cats.

Their cat trap rental program is for the TNRM (Trap, Neuter, Release, Manage) program only. They do not rent out traps for the purpose of removing cats from the found location or bringing them in for surrender. Currently HHS does not have an adoption option for feral cats.

For TNRM purposes only, Trap rentals include a $75 deposit + a $25 non-refundable fee. The $75 deposit is fully refunded as long as the trap is returned before the due date. It’s important that the cats caught be released to the found location. Relocating free-roaming cats is illegal in the state of Hawaiʻi.

If you would like to take care of a lost or stray pet at home, you are asked to file a found report. More information can be found by clicking here.

HHS said there isn’t a fee for bringing a lost pet to their Admissions Center. They can scan the lost pet to see if it is microchipped.

For more information on what to do if you find a lost pet or for more helpful tips on the TNRM head to HHS website.