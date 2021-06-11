Hawaii couple indicted in tax fraud scheme

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii husband and wife have been charged with conspiring to defraud the United States and filing a false tax return.

A federal grand jury in Honolulu returned an indictment Friday against Beverly Braumuller-Hawver and Scott Hawver after they allegedly filed a false 2014 amended individual income tax return claiming a refund of $188,239. The US Department of Justice claims the couple was not entitled to that money.

After the IRS issued the refund, Braumuller-Hawver allegedly laundered the fraudulently obtained tax refund through a series of financial transactions using banks located in Hawaii.

Braumuller-Hawver is also being charged with four counts of money laundering

The couple is scheduled for an initial court appearances on June 16.

If convicted, Braumuller-Hawver faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each count of money laundering. The Hawvers each face a maximum sentence of three years for filing a false tax return and a maximum sentence of five years for conspiracy to defraud the United States.