Hawaii couple indicted in tax fraud scheme

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii husband and wife have been charged with conspiring to defraud the United States and filing a false tax return.

A federal grand jury in Honolulu returned an indictment Friday against Beverly Braumuller-Hawver and Scott Hawver after they allegedly filed a false 2014 amended individual income tax return claiming a refund of $188,239. The US Department of Justice claims the couple was not entitled to that money.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

After the IRS issued the refund, Braumuller-Hawver allegedly laundered the fraudulently obtained tax refund through a series of financial transactions using banks located in Hawaii.

Braumuller-Hawver is also being charged with four counts of money laundering

The couple is scheduled for an initial court appearances on June 16.

If convicted, Braumuller-Hawver faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each count of money laundering. The Hawvers each face a maximum sentence of three years for filing a false tax return and a maximum sentence of five years for conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories