Hawaii couple arrested on suspicion of ‘array of traffic, property and drug offenses’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on the Big Island arrested and charged a Kona man and Hilo woman “with an array of traffic, property and drug offenses,” after an alleged incident in Hōlualoa on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Police identified 35-year-old Kainoa Kahoalii, of Kona, and 42-year-old Amanda Evangelista, of Hilo, as the alleged suspects.

According to police, officials contacted Kahoalii and Evangelista inside a vehicle while Kona patrol officers were conducting area checks on Route 180 near Hōlualoa Elementary School.

Hawaii police said they instructed Kahoalii to exit the vehicle after they allegedly observed illegal narcotics inside of it. Kahoalii then allegedly refused to exit the vehicle and unexpectedly drove off, police said, almost hitting an officer in the process.

Police said Kahoalii allegedly continued to disregard orders to stop and then struck two police vehicles with his car. According to police, Kahoalii then fled the area on foot and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Authorities took Evangelista into custody without incident, police said.

A search of Kahoalii’s vehicle led to the discovery of 87.9 grams of marijuana, a glass smoking pipe with residue and various items used for packaging and selling illegal narcotics, according to Hawaii police. Officials said preliminary estimates revealed the officers’ vehicles will cost more than $10,000 each to repair.

Kahoalii was charged on suspicion of two counts of second-degree criminal property damage, second-degree reckless endangering, second-degree promoting a detrimental drug, third-degree promoting a dangerous drug, drug paraphernalia, resisting an order to stop, reckless driving, driving without a license, obedience to a police officer and parking vehicle prohibited. Kahoalii also had an outstanding bench warrant for $2,000, police said, and his bail was set at $45,500.

Evangelista was charged on suspicion of third-degree promoting a dangerous drug and tampering with evidence. She also had an outstanding bench warrant for $400, police said, and her bail was set at $2,500.

Both of the alleged suspects remain in police custody pending an initial court appearance on Thursday, Aug. 26.