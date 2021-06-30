Hawaii County to resume animal control responsibilities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County is set to resume animal control responsibilities on Thursday, July 1, after the contract held by the Hawaii Rainbow Rangers expires on Wednesday, June 30.

A spokesperson for Hawaii County said the Hawaii Rainbow Rangers contract will not be extended.

A temporary moratorium of animal intake is in effect as part of the transition and services are limited to the animals that are currently in the facilities. Officials are not planning for mass euthanasia, according to Hawaii County, and permanent homes are being sought for the animals already being cared for.

“As an administration, it is our job to ensure that all residents of our island home receive the best possible care and service – including our 4-legged friends. Although we understand that the transition may be bumpy, we believe it is in the best interest of our community to move in that direction. Our community and our trusted companions deserve better.” Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth

Non-profits or groups that would like to assist with intake and adoption can contact the Hawaii Police Department and provide information to hpdanimalcontrol@hawaiicounty.gov.

Concerned residents can call the police non-emergency number at (808)-935-3311.