Hawaii County seeking public input for permanent land preservation

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Commission (PONC) announced on Thursday, Jan. 28, that it is seeking public suggestions about lands that should be preserved due to cultural or historical significance.

The most recent PONC purchase consists of 12.64 acres of land in Puapua’a, North Kona, and ensures that several prehistoric and historic cultural sites will be preserved.

Properties that offer education, public access to beaches or mountains, cultural significance, natural resources and outdoor recreation may qualify for preservation, according to the PONC.

Beaches, coastal areas, forests, places of natural beauty or involve the protection of natural resources, lands and watersheds for general benefits to the public can all be nominated for conservation before Friday, Feb. 26, at 4:30 p.m.

Contact Maxine Cutler with the Property Management Division at (808)-961-9069 and ask for the “2021 Suggestion Form” to nominate a property to be preserved.

