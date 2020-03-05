Helicopter makes hard emergency landing in Puna; no fatalities or major injuries

Hawaii County police are responding to reports of a downed helicopter in the Puna area, reportedly near the Leilani Estates.

Hawaii County Fire Department confirms there were 7 passengers on the helicopter, but there were no fatalities or major injuries. Passengers were taken to Pahoa fire station to get minor injuries checked out.

The flight left from Hilo earlier in the morning and made a hard landing in the Puna area after a cabin light went on indicating there was a tail rotor issue.

A preliminary report from the FAA stated:

“A Eurocopter EC130 was conducting an air tour when the aircraft experienced engine problems.



The pilot made a precautionary landing and the aircraft rolled over about 17 miles south-southeast of Hilo shortly before noon.



Initial reports are that six people were on board. We do not have any reports of injuries at this time.



The helicopter had departed from Hilo International Airport.



The FAA will investigate.”

From 2015-2019, Hawaii Island had five helicopter crashes, the second more in the state behind Oahu.

This is a developing story. Stay close as we continue to update it with the latest details.